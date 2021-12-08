Dell XPS 15 RTX 3050 laptop with Blue Yeti mic bundle gets $645 discount

Dell laptop deals celebrate the holiday season with generous buy a gift, get a gift savings. One standout deal bundles our favorite laptop with one of the best USB microphones for streaming.

Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 with Blue Yeti Nano mic for $1,893 via coupon, "50OFF699". The laptop alone retails for $2,439 whereas the Blue Yeti Nano USB mic costs $99. That's $645 in savings and one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Save $645 on the Dell XPS 15 laptop with Blue Yeti Nano microphone bundle. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1200) display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i9-11900H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory, and a 1TB SSD. The Blue Yeti Nano delivers professional-level quality voice recording and streaming. Use Dell coupon code, "50OFF699" at checkout. This is one of the best laptop deals of the holiday season.

The 2021 Dell XPS 15 with RTX 30 series laptop is the perfect workhorse for video editors, photographers, graphics artists and gamers. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1200) screen, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i9-11900H 8-core CPU and 16GB of RAM. It boasts a 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

In our 2020 Dell XPS 15 review, we marveled at its attractive, premium chassis, and bright, vivid display. We were also fond of the XPS 15's great overall performance and gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

Our review unit's 10th Gen Intel Core i7 chip juggled just about everything we threw at it. You can expect the laptop in this deal to surpass that of its predecessor with fast and seamless multitasking performance.

Design-wise, the Dell XPS 15 is made of CNC machined aluminum and carbon fiber which makes it lightweight yet durable. Moreover, the XPS 15 has one of the best 720p webcams you'll find on a premium laptop which makes it great for Zoom meetings. With a weight of 4.5 pounds, and measuring 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches, the XPS 15 is on par with competitors like the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

As for ports, the Dell XPS 15 supplies you with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, and a full SD card reader.

Whether you're starting a podcast or Twitch channel or looking for holiday gift ideas, this Dell XPS 15 laptop bundle is a wise pick.