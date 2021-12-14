Dell Vostro 15 gets $585 price cut in last minute holiday deal

The Dell Vostro 15 is a durable business laptops for getting thing done. And with Dell slashing up to 45% off select laptops — the Vostro 15 is more affordable than ever.

As part of the sale, the Dell Vostro 15 5510 is just $699. Normally, you'd expect to pony up $1,284 for this laptop, so that's $585 in savings — its biggest discount yet.

In terms of holiday laptop deals, it's one the best you can get.

Dell Vostro 15 5510: was $1,284 now $699 @ Dell Dell Vostro 15 5510: was $1,284 now $699 @ Dell

Save $585 on the new Dell Vostro 15 5000 series laptop. It packs military grade durability and powerful performance into a premium and stylish chassis. This laptop pack a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This is one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Dell's Vostro series notebooks equip business professionals with superior security and advanced video conferencing. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core 2.5-GHz Core i5-11320H 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact laptop, like its sibling, the Dell XPS 15, the Vostro 15 balances sleek design and performance. Its smooth aluminum finish gives it a premium, stylish look of its own.

Dell Mobile Connect's seamless wireless device pairing is one of the highlights of Vostro 15 5000 series laptops. This makes it easy to transfer files between your PC and Android or iPhone without fussing with cables.

Connectivity-wise, the Dell Vostro 15 5501 is equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a DisplayPort alt/mode/Power port. There's also a MicroSD slot, headphone/micro combo jack, Ethernet RJ-45, and wedge-shaped lock slot on board.

For a 15-inch laptop, the Vostro 15 5501 is pretty lightweight. At 3.6 pounds and 14.0 x 9.2 x 0.7-inches, the Vostro 15 5501 is lighter than but just as thin as the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches). It's also lighter than the HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and the 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

Simply put, the Dell Vostro 15 is a wise choice if you're in the market for a solid and reliable business machine.