Dell unveils its latest Latitude models with Ultralight skews

Dell has announced its latest models of the Latitude series with the 7340, 7440 and 7640. Alongside those, the company also revealed the 7340 Ultralight and 7440 Ultralight, which are simply lighter versions of their standard aluminum counterparts.

These latest skews feature two top-firing and two bottom-firing speakers, a mini-LED backlit keyboard, ExpressSign-In, a 5-megapixel camera, and Intelligent Privacy features.

These privacy features include SafeID, malicious hardware detection, an enforced BIOS to protect against corruption, early-alerts for potential malware and Onlooker Detection, an alert system that will make it clear when someone is looking at your screen (and dims the brightness when you're looking away).

All three Latitudes, including the Ultralight series, can be built with a 13th-generation Intel Core processor up to the i7 U-series, and up to 2TB of SSD storage and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The 7440 and 7640 also have the option for i7 P-series processors. All of these laptops feature Intel Iris Xe graphics, which is unsurprising as they're not gaming notebooks.

The 7340 is 13.3-inches, the 7440 is 14-inches and the 7640 is 16-inches, and they each feature 16:10 resolutions with FHD+ IPS displays, with additional options for touch-screen, higher nits, and ComfortView plus low blue light. The 7440 even has an option for QHD+.

For the 7340's 2-in-1 model, the only screen option is a 13.3-inch QHD+ 16:10 IPS touch-screen display, while the 7440's 2-in-1 model has a 14-inch FHD+ 16:10 IPS touch-screen display. The 7340 Ultralight model boasts a 13.3-inch FHD+ IPS display, while the 7440 Ultralight has a 14-inch FHD+ or QHD+ 16:10 IPS display.

The port selection includes two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, a USB 3.2 with Power Share, an HDMI 2.0 port, a wedge shaped lock and an audio jack. The 7440 and 7640 gain an additional USB 3.2, while each can have optional external uSIM card trays, SmartCart Readers, and Touch Fingerprint Reader in Power Button included. This port selection is the same for the Ultralight models, with the 7440 still featuring an additional USB 3.2. However, these cannot come with SmartCard Readers.

The Dell Latitude 7340, 7440, 7640, 7340 Ultralight and 7440 Ultralight launch on March 23. Prices are still to be announced, so stay tuned.

How much lighter is Dell's "Ultralight"

You're probably wondering, how much lighter are the Ultralight's exactly? Well, the 7340 Ultralight's weight starts at 2.17 pounds, while its standard aluminum counterpart begins at 2.55 pounds, and the 2-in-1 version is 2.86 pounds.

The 7440 Ultralight begins at 2.33 pounds, with the aluminum 7440 starting at 2.93 pounds. The 2-in-1 model starts as high as 3.37 pounds, so if you're in need of lithe laptop, this will appeal to you.