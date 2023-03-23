Dell launches latest Latitude 5000 series laptops

Today Dell launched its latest 5000 series laptops, and the lineup is filled with lightweight, sleek laptops featuring mostly 13th Gen Intel CPUs, with one 12th Gen option that should meet the needs of most of those with a workflow geared towards productivity.

We find 13, 14, and 15-inch options in the Latitude 5000 series that should meet the needs of most business users. There are even Ubuntu and Windows 10 options if you prefer those.

Of course, they all come loaded with Dell optimizer software to better manage your system from top to bottom. You will notice the inclusion of a TPM chip and security software optimizations to keep your system safe from threat actors and malware.

Let's have a look at what Dell is bringing to market.

Dell Latitude 5340 2 in 1 & Laptop

Dell Latitude 5340 general specs CPU options: 13th Gen Intel CPUs up to Intel Core i3 up to i7 U15 vPro RAM: up to32GB GPU options: Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics Storage: 256GB up to 2TB Display options 2-1: 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti Reflection/Anti Smudge, 16x9, rated at 300 nits, Gorilla Glass 6 DXC, with Active Pen Support Display options laptop: 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti Glare, 16x9, Non-touch, IPS, rated at 250 nits 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti Glare, 16x9, Touch, IPS, Rated at 300 nits 13.3-inch FHD (1920x1080) Anti-Glare,16x9, Non-touch, IPS, Super Low Power, ComfortView Plus Low Blue Light, rated at 400 nits Size: 12.4 x 8.17 x 0.66 inches Weight: 2.7 pounds (laptop) 2.9 pounds (2 in 1)

The Dell Latitude 5340 version of the 5000 series gives consumers options, allowing them to purchase a laptop or a 2-in-1 chance. Featuring 13th Gen Intel CPUs ranging from the lightweight Intel Core i3 to a more powerful Core i7, you can pick something that fits your needs and budget.

With up to 32GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256 GB to 2 TB again, Dell chooses what best meets your needs. GPU options are limited to integrated graphics for the Latitude 5340, with Intel Iris Xe and the antiquated Intel UHD options being the only choice.

As for Display options on the 2-in-1, we find a 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16x9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass IPS touch display that supports Active pen usage. On the Latitude 5340 laptop, we find three FHD options with three different brightness levels. Ranging from a purported 250 nits to 400, we won't know for sure until we receive our review units.

Measuring 12.4 x 8.17 x 0.66 inches and weighing 2.7 to 2.9 pounds, the %340 is meant for those on the go who need a lightweight laptop they can easily carry around all day while remaining productive.

We have yet to receive pricing from Dell, but we will update you as soon as we know more.

Dell Latitude 5440

Dell Latitude 5440 general specs CPU options: 13th Gen Intel Core processors up to i7 U15 vPro, 13th Gen Intel Core processors up to i7 P28 vPro, 12th Gen Intel Core processors up to i7 U15 vPro RAM: up to 64GB GPU options: Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Nvidia GeForce MX550 (2GB of VRAM) Storage: 256GB up to 2TB Display options: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti Glare, 16x9, Non-touch, IPS, rated at 250 nits 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) Anti-Glare,16x9, Non-touch, IPS, Super Low Power, ComfortView Plus Low BlueLight, rated at 400nits 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti Glare, 16x9, Touch, IPS, rated at 300 nits. Size: 12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches Weight: 3.06 pounds

The Dell Latitude 5440 is the mid-tier laptop in the 5000 series, and it offers a jump in performance and display size that many may prefer. I am curious why Dell chose to stick to a 16:9 aspect ratio with its 5000 series laptop displays, as most of its competitors have moved to the more immersive 16:10. However, they did. Three FHD (1920 x 1080) options are available, and again we find purported brightness levels vary from 250 to 400 nits.

That said, let's get to what is powering the 5440. We find two 13th-Gen Core 17 options (U15 vPro and P28 vPro) and a 12th-Gen Core i7 U15 option. As for GPU options, we get integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics or the Nvidia GeForce MX550 with 2GB of VRAM, which is a better option if you plan on doing any heavy pictures or some light video editing work. With the 5440, you can pack it with up to 64GB of RAM, which should keep you productive without hiccups.

I'm a massive fan of 14-inch laptops because they're the perfect size for most users, especially ones that are truly part of the mobile workforce. The Dell Latitude 5440 should be an excellent entry into this market. It measures a tight 12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches and weighs just 3.06 pounds.

We do not yet have pricing from Dell, but when we do, we will update you.

Dell Latitude 5540

Dell Latitude 5540 general specs CPU options: 13th Gen Intel Core processors up to i7 U15 vPro or 13th Gen Intel Core processors up to i7 P28 vPro RAM: up to 64GB GPU options: Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Nvidia GeForce MX550 (2GB of VRAM) Storage: 256GB up to 2TB Display options: 15.6- inch FHD (1920x1080) Anti-Glare, 16x9, Non-touch, IPS, rated at 250nits 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) Anti-Glare,16x9, Non-touch, IPS, Super Low Power, ComfortView Plus Low Blue Light, rated at 400nits 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) Anti-Glare, 16x9, Touch, IPS, rated at 250nits Size: 12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches Weight: 3.56 pounds

Last but far from least, we have the Dell Latitude 5540, which is the 15-inch variant of the 5000 series. Like its sibling, it features 13th Gen Intel CPUs ranging from the Core i7 U15 vPro to the i7 P28 vPro. You can pack it with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. As for GPU options, we find the same integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics or the Nvidia GeForce MX550 with 2GB of VRAM offered in the 5440.

As far as displays go, you get three 15-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) options to choose from, and one more time, they vary in brightness from 250 to 400 nits, with one being a touchscreen.

The 5540 measures 12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75 inches and weighs in at 3.56 pounds, making it lightweight for a 15-inch system and still highly portable. We don't have pricing yet, but we will share it with you as soon as Dell informs us what it is.