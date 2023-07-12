Cheap laptop deal alert! HP Chromebook 14 craters to $179 in Prime Day steal

Amazon Prime Day deals are in full swing and while some of the deals are shaving hundreds off expensive laptops, others are turning already affordable laptops into impulse purchases.

Unless you skipped the headline, you know this is one of the latter, with the HP Chromebook 14 now just $179 at Amazon. It originally cost $289, so you're saving $110. This is one of the best cheap Prime Day laptop deals that we've seen so far.

HP Chromebook 14: $289 $179 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the 2022 HP Chromebook 14. Don't let the budget price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. It has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts B&O, and rated battery life of 14 hours. This Chrome OS-charged laptop features a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics and 64GB of storage.

HP's latest Chromebook 14 is thin, light and great for travel. This particular laptop on sale has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. As with all Chromebooks, you also get 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage.

These specs may seem meager, however, it's all you need to create documents, web browse, and stream videos. Google's lightweight Chrome OS ensures near-instant startups, snappy performance and secure logins. Although we didn't test it, 2022 HP Chromebook 14 reviews average 4.2 out of 5-stars on Amazon so far.

For connecting external devices, you get 2 x USB-Type C ports, 1 x USB Type-A port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5 covers your wireless connectivity needs.

At 3.2 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the HP Chromebook 14 is on par with rival 14-inch laptops. It's in the same weight class as the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 0.6 inches). It's slightly lighter than the Acer Swift 3 (2.6 pounds, 0.6 inches).

If you want a laptop that can cover all the basics without making you skip out on any of the other enticing Prime Day deals you're considering, then the HP Chromebook 14 might be the right choice for you.