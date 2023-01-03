CES 2023: Acer unveils refreshed Aspire laptops with new 13th Gen Intel CPUs

Refreshed Acer Aspire 3 and Aspire 5 are headed your way with brand spankin’ new 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The latter will inspire you to kick your creativity and productivity up a notch with discrete Nvidia-branded graphics. The former caters to budget-conscious, casual laptop users seeking an on-the-go companion that can keep up with their busy-bee tasks.

CES 2023 is in full force this week, so stay tuned for our influx of eye-catching news regarding the newest laptop entries, packed with the latest and greatest CPUs and GPUs, and other innovative features and trends.

Acer Aspire 3 2023

The refreshed Acer Aspire 3 is ideal for budget-friendly consumers seeking something that can keep up with their resource-light tasks, whether they’re browsing the web, streaming movies, or using productivity apps. These new laptops are packed with 13th Gen Intel Core i3 N-series processors, which means the Aspire 3 is best for casual usage.

Acer Aspire 3 (Image credit: Acer)

Some new improvements you can expect from the Aspire 3 line is better cooling. “The improved thermal systems showcase a 40% increase in fan surface area and an additional 17% thermal capacity for optimized airflow and cooler internals, allowing for longer and more efficient usage while unplugged," Acer said.

The Acer Aspire 3 won’t break any weight records; it weighs 3.09 pounds and it’s 0.7 inches thin. However, it should still feel quite airy if you were to put it in your bookbag, travel bag or work bag.

If you tend to work hours upon hours on your laptop, you’ll appreciate the Aspire 3’s 1080p display with Acer’s BlueLightShield technology, which, as its name suggests, thwarts the emission of blue light to minimize eye strain. You can choose between 14-inch, 15.6-inch, and 17.3-inch display configurations.

All Acer Aspire 3 models come with a USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.1 port, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Aspire 5 2023

Acer Aspire 5 (Image credit: Acer)

The aluminum-adorned, refreshed Aspire 5 laptops are your best bet if you’re seeking something more powerful than the Aspire 3. They’re outfitted with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs and paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs. Need specifics? Check out the specs below.

Processors

Intel Core i7-1355U

Intel Core i5-1335U

Intel Core i3-1315U

GPU

Intel Iris Xe graphics and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU was unleashed in late 2021, and no, it's not a cutting-edge graphics card, but it’s sufficient if you play rudimentary indie games or triple-A titles with low-detail settings. This GPU is also perfect for those who don’t want too much noise nor heat.

If you want more multitasking muscle, the Aspire 5 series offers up to 32GB of memory. Plus, you can get up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Display options include a 14-inch panel with 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 15.6-inch, 1080p screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, or a 17.3-inch, 1080p screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Bottom line

The 14-inch Aspire 3 has a starting price of $449. It is poised to launch in North America in April. The 15-inch Aspire 3, on the other hand, has a starting price of $349. It will hit store shelves in March. The 17-inch Acer Aspire 3 kicks off in March as well; it has a starting price of $379.99

The 14-inch Aspire 5 is set to be released in March and starts at $549.99. The 15-inch Aspire 5 will be released in April and starts at $599.99. The 17-inch Aspire 5 will be available for purchase in April, too; it has a starting price of $699.99.