Call of Duty: Vanguard — how to watch the reveal

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been officially announced and developer Sledgehammer Games' latest entry to the franchise is getting a worldwide reveal in Call of Duty: Warzone this week.



Instead of the usual reveal trailer, Warzone will let players join the "Battle of Verdansk" in-game on August 19. Activision released a teaser trailer of what to expect, and it appears the game will head back to its roots once more during World War II.

The trailer shows off some of the environments we can expect, including abandoned buildings with an old rifle perched on a ledge, a beach with a destroyed plane, a creepy forest filled with barbed wire, along with a vast deserted plain. As players will be experiencing the reveal, expect the Warzone map to be replaced by settings seen in the teaser.





BREAKING: The next Warzone map will completely replace Verdansk and will take us to WW2. It's scheduled to launch on Call of Duty 2021's release date.August 13, 2021 See more

Notable leaker Tom Henderson hinted about the map transition earlier this week, also stating that Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warefare weapons would still be available on the Vanguard map.

How to watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal

The worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard will kick off at 10:30am PT / 1:30pm EST / 5:30pm GMT in Call of Duty: Warzone, which means players will be able to get a taste of what Vanguard has to offer in-game. It also means those who have yet to download Warzone will need an extra 52.4GB (and more) to check out the reveal first-hand.



Warzone is available on nearly every platform, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC. With this in mind, we can expect Vanguard to be available on these platforms once it officially releases, too. Head here to download Warzone.



Before the Battle of Verdansk, Warzone players will get the chance to nab double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP between 9:30am and 10:29am PT — an hour before the reveal.



For those who don't have the space to download Warzone (or still waiting to increase storage space on their PS5), you can head over to the official Call of Duty YouTube channel for the expected full trailer drop. The Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch channel will have plenty of live coverage, too.



Call of Duty: Vanguard is likely to launch sometime in October or November this year, going head-to-head with Battlefield 2042. While Battlefield is going all-in on online multiplayer by ditching its single-player campaign, Vanguard appears to have a story. The teaser shows off glimpses of the main characters expected to star in its World War II campaign, with the tagline "See Them Rise." This could also be more of a reference to its Zombies mode, which Tom Henderson states will be fully developed by Treyarch Games.