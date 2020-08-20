Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is real: How to watch the full trailer

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War has been finally confirmed through an ominous little teaser. You can watch the first teaser trailer below.

Within the teaser trailer, it's revealed that there will be a full-blown trailer drop on August 26. Here's where you can watch the trailer when it goes live.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War trailers

The footage in the teaser is comprised mostly of archival footage of a TV interview with KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, with a hint that the story will be "inspired by actual events."

The trailer also mentions Perseus, a Soviet spy who allegedly stole secrets related to the atomic bomb and was never caught, indicating that the spy might've worked their way up the US government.

At the end of the trailer, it's revealed that there would be a worldwide reveal on August 26. It's unclear if a trailer is going to randomly drop on that day, or if the trailer will premiere on a coordinated live-stream. Given how this trailer came out, it might simply be published online.

Stay tuned for more Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War announcements and trailers as they are revealed in the coming weeks before release.