Business in the cloud — Meet the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook

Looking for a shiny new business laptop with a simple but secure operating system? The Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook might be your next notebook.

You'll be able to get your hands on the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook on March 28, 2023, but we're not sure about the price just yet. However, it's more than likely to cross into the quadruple digit mark.

Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook: What we know

The Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook features a wide range of configurations. You start at a measly 12th Gen Intel Pentium Gold 8505 CPU and can rocket up toward an Intel Core i7-1255U, which is honestly more than you need for a Chromebook. There's a choice between 8GB and 16GB of RAM as well as a 64GB eMMC 256GB SSD, and 512GB SSD storage options.

There's even some variety in the type of 14-inch displays, including a clamshell and 2-in-1 options. For clamshell, there's a 1200p touch and non-touch display as well as a 1600p, 90Hz, non-touch panel. For the 2-in-1, there's only one option: 1200p, 60Hz, touchscreen.

The Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook comes in at 3.3 pounds and 12.4 x 9.2 x 0.6~0.8 inches. For ports, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, an audio jack, a lock slot, an SD card slot, a microSIM card slot, and an HDMI port.

We haven't heard any battery life claims, but the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook can pack either a 54Wh or 64Wh battery. Do yourself a favor and go for the latter. While Latitudes have a track record of great battery life, more is better.

Outlook

We go back and forth at Laptop Mag about the value of a Chromebook especially considering its use case, and I guarantee you, there's going to be a few arguments about Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook. We anticipate this thing is going to be expensive, but will it be worth it? Find out when the our Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook review drops.