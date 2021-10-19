Black Friday preview: Surface Laptop 4 falls to $899

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 is one of the best notebooks to buy. And thanks to this early Best Buy Black Friday deal, you can pick it up for less.

The big-box retailer currently offers the excellent Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Ryzen CPU for $899. Normally, this laptop costs $999, so that's $100 in savings. This is the Surface 4's lowest price ever and one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals so far.

In fact, it's among the best Surface deals we've seen all year.

Surface Laptop 4 deal

Surface Laptop 4: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

Now $100 off, the Surface Laptop 4 is the Editor's Choice Windows laptop. We love its sleek, premium design, vivid display and speedy performance. The Surface laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, AMD Ryzen 5 4680 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and 256GB SSD. You can also buy it directly from Microsoft for the same price. View Deal

The Surface Laptop 4 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 3. The model in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 display, AMD Ryzen 5 4680 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and 256GB SSD.

In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, we liked its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop's battery lasted 12 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test — which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 4 is identical to its previous-gen sibling with its attractive metal design and gorgeous 13-inch display options.

At 2.8-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the Surface Laptop 4 is ultra-portable. It's just on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.5 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.8 pounds). It's lighter than the Apple MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).

As with most of today's 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 4's port selection is minimalist. It supplies you with a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A input, and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for audio connectivity.

Now at its Black Friday price, the Surface Laptop 4 is a solid choice if you're on the hunt for a premium Windows PC.