Black Friday preview: Dell Inspiron 15 3000 with 11th Gen Intel CPU for $342

Dell's Black Friday Sneak Peek offers the lowest prices of the year on its best laptops. For a limited time, you can snag one of Dell's best-selling machines for a budget price.

As part of the sale, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $342. Usually, this laptop retails for $519, so that's $176 in savings and its lowest price yet.

If you don't want to wait, it's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get right now.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 deal

For a limited time, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is $176 off its normal price.

Dell's Inspiron 15 3000 series laptops are a tremendous value if you want a portable all-around PC. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and a 128GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact model Inspiron 15 3000, it has an average user rating of 4 out 5 stars on Dell's website. Feedback from satisfied owners praise the laptop's performance and design.

Port-wise, the new Dell Inspiron 15 3000 equips you with two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and an RJ45 port. There's also an SD card reader on board and audio jack on board.

With a weight of 4 pounds and 14.3 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches, the Dell Inspiron 15 is on a par with competing budget 15-inch laptops. It's in the same weight class as the HP Chromebook 15 (4 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 (4.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches).

So if you're due for an upgrade and don't want to spend a fortune on a new laptop for school or work, the Inspiron 15 3000 fits the bill.

Black Friday is on November 26 and we expect to see tons of deals on today's best tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals 2021 hub for the best holiday discounts.