BingAI is invading your Windows 11 taskbar — here's what it looks like

I guess it was inevitable, but yes, Microsoft is adding BingAI to your Windows 11 taskbar. As reported by Engadget (opens in new tab), just three weeks after introducing the world to the new and allegedly improved Bing, Microsoft has its foot firmly on the AI-powered gas with this update.

Available today in the BingAI preview, you will notice that you can access BingAI via the search box in the Windows 11 taskbar. So now you can engage with the BingAI chatbot from your desktop, and it will reply conversationally. If you don't have BingAI, you can get in line by signing up for the Microsoft Waitlist (opens in new tab).

According to Statcounter Microsoft Edge has gained a solid toehold in the U.S. browser market at about 14%, right behind second place Safari (16%), but neither is a threat to Chrome's dominance (61%). Microsoft is so excited people are finally talking about Bing, thanks to its AI component, that it must be thinking now is the time to strike.

Beyond the new BingAI integration, the new Windows 11 update offers some new features that will prove helpful when you need to contact someone other than BingAI.

Phone Link for iPhones is cool and allows iPhone users to make calls and send texts from within Windows 11, similar to Continuity with a MacBook. Samsung users who have already been enjoying this feature will now be able to seamlessly switch connections from their home WiFi to their phone's hotspot and continue to browse the internet.

You can also now access Windows Studio Effects via the taskbar. WSE is the AI-driven software responsible for things like blurring background and eye contact during live video chats.

The updated Snippet Tool will now be able to record your screen, which is an excellent feature when you need to quickly record a Google Meet or other video chat.

NotePad has been given tabs, which were limited to Windows insiders but are now available for all.

Microsoft also added widgets for Xbox Game Pass, Phone Link, and third-party apps like Spotify and Meta.

Regardless of whether your are sold on BingAI or not, Microsoft did add some valuable tools within the update that are worth checking out.