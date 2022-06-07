The best TV deals in June 2022

The best TV deals right now offer end-of-season discounts on displays from today's popular brands. Amazon, Best Buy, PC Richard & Son, and Walmart are running excellent deals on TVs.

Best Buy continues to offer the LG OLED C1 55 inch 4K Smart TV for $1,099 (opens in new tab). Formerly $1,299, it's now $200 cheaper and down to its lowest price yet. Save $99 more with Best Buy's open box TV deal and snag it for $1,000 ($299 off).

Although we didn't test this exact model LG OLED C1 reviews at Best Buy rate it 4.8 out of 5-stars. Proud owners praise the television's stunning, accurate, and detailed OLED picture quality. Others were impressed by its amazing sound output.

LG manufacturers many of today's best 4K TVs and the LG OLED C1 is the cream of the crop. It features a 55-inch 2160p OLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit.

With so many TV deals and sales to browse, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. That's why we're hand-selecting the best TV deals and listing them here.

From LG to Samsung, here are the best TV deals to shop right now.

Best TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Best Buy TV deal takes $200 off this LG 55-inch OLED 4K TV. What makes this particular model so special is that it's Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync compatible, has a 120Hz refresh refresh, 1ms response, and best of all HDMI 2.1 ports. This is one of the best TVs for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC gaming.

(opens in new tab) LG Nano99 65-inch 8K NanoCell TV: was $2,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Right now, you can pick up LG's 65-inch NanoCell TV and save a staggering $1,500. This TV comes with all the bells and whistles, including advanced UHD technology, up to 8K resolution, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Dolby Atmos support, Dolby Vision and HDR 10 visual tech, and plenty more.

(opens in new tab) onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: was $329 now $268 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Day TV deal at Walmart takes $61 off the modestly priced onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount compatible TV features a 50 inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba M550 75 inch 4K Fire TV: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best TV deals at Amazon takes a massive $650 off the 75 inch Toshiba M550 Series 4K Fire TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba C350 55 inch 4K Smart Fire TV: was $469 now $339 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best TV deals at Amazon knocks $130 off the Toshiba C350 55 inch 4K Smart TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 65-inch model Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV. It delivers true-to-life picture quality with rich, brilliant colors. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus for an optimal cinematic experience. And with hands-free with Alexa built-in, you can use your voice to turn on the TV, browse and control content.

(opens in new tab) Pre-order Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022): from $4,999 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $819 on the 2022 Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and get a free 1500W MXT70 Sound Tower High Power Audio speaker (valued at $399). This latest model delivers pristine images and enveloping sound like never before. Samsung’s 2022 Smart TVs come with a new Smart Hub which automatically curates your content for you. This lets you spend more time watching and less time searching.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,699 now $1,099 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $600 on the 65-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound.