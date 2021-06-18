Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch fans rejoice! — the best Prime Day Nintendo deals on the horizon. Amazon's annual 48-hour sale starts on June 21 at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

During Prime Day, just about all things Nintendo Switch will go on sale. As Amazon reveals in its Prime Day Deals preview, Nintendo Switch fans can save 25% on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi editions. Although Switch consoles rarely see a discount, Amazon and other retailers offer excellent Nintendo Switch deals during Prime Day.

Now is a great time to stockpile Switch games, score some accessories or surprise someone special. In fact, "unofficial" Nintendo Switch deals are beginning to surface so it's not too early to save.

Currently, Amazon has a SanDisk Nintendo Switch 128 microSD Card Bundle on sale for just $34.99. That's 50% off and one of the best early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals so far. The bundle includes a 128GB SanDisk microSD card for Nintendo Switch and a 12-month Family membership of Nintendo Switch Online.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 takes place on June 21 and June 22 to kick off the best Nintendo Switch deals of the summer. Be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.

If you don't want to wait, check out today's best early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals below.

Early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

SanDisk Nintendo Switch 128GB microSD Card Bundle : was $70 now $35 @ Amazon

Save 50% on this 128GB SanDisk microSD for the Nintendo Switch bundled with a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online Family membership. This speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers. Nintendo Switch Online lets you access a library of NES and Super NES games along with saved game data. View Deal

PGA Tour 2K21: was $60 now $20 @ Amazon

Save $40 on PGA Tour 2K21 with this early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal. Now at its lowest price ever, PGA Tour 2K21 is the latest installment in 2K Sports' Golf Club franchise. Take on PGA Tour pros in Career mode to earn rewards and gear along the way. View Deal

Immortals Fenyx Rising: was $60 now $30 @ Amazon

One noteworthy pre-Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal takes 50% off Immortals Fenyx Rising. We reviewed the PC version of this game and liked its fluid combat system, excellent puzzles and solid exploration. It's one of the best early Prime Day deals you can get right now. View Deal

Paper Mario: The Origami King: was $60 now $43 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $17 on Paper Mario: The Origami King. Free Princess Peach’s castle from the clutches of King Olly in Paper Mario: The Origami King. This comedy-filled adventure lets you join Mario and his new pal, Olivia to battle evil Folded Soldiers. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $70 now $59 @ Amazon

The official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is $11 off at Amazon. This essential Switch accessory features motion controls, HD rumble and built-in Amiibo functionality. It is lightweight and comfortable and the battery lasts for 40 hours. Walmart offers this same deal. This is one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen outside of the holidays. View Deal

Hori Nintendo Switch Lite Hybrid System Armor: was $20 now $15 @ Amazon

Now $5 off, the Hori Hybrid System Armor is one of the best cases for the Nintendo Switch Lite. Made of TPU with polycarbonate inlays, this case provides good grip, protection, and shock absorption. View Deal