Best MacBook Cyber Monday deals of 2019

Apple makes great laptops, but they're not the most affordable. Thankfully, Cyber Monday is upon us and with it comes huge Cyber Monday MacBook deals.

We're already seeing significant savings on the 16-inch MacBook Pro as well as the lowest prices on the 2019 MacBook Air and the last-gen model with the reliable scissor keyboard. Before you checkout, we recommend reading our Which MacBook should you buy? guide, which will give you a rundown of each model and help you choose the right laptop for your needs.

Apple is giving customers a $200 gift card with select purchases this Cyber Monday, but we expect to see much better deals from Apple-authorized retailers, like Amazon and Best Buy.

Things can get confusing with all the different models discounted at different amounts. But don't worry, we've done the hard work for you — below are the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.

Top 5 Cyber Monday MacBook deals

MacBook Cyber Monday deals available now

MacBook Pro Cyber Monday Deals

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2.399 now $2,189

The new Editor's Choice 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, 6-core Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, and Touch Bar. Power users can buy it now from Amazon and save $210.

MacBook Pro 15" (512GB): was $2,799 now $2,349 @ Amazon

This 15-inch MacBook Pro packs a 15" Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Now at its lowest price ever, this notebook also offers a sharp display and solid battery life. Amazon currently has it on sale for $450 off its regular price.

MacBook Pro 15" (1TB): was $3,799 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

This fully-loaded 15-inch MacBook Pro is equipped with Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Originally $3,799, this deal drops the price of this excellent laptop by a whopping $800 to $2,999.

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This specific model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB.



View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (2018): was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Amazon

If you don't need the latest version of the MacBook Pro, B&H Photo Video is selling the 13-inch model from 2018 for $500 off. You'll still get blistering performance and a beautiful Retina display.

MacBook Air Cyber Monday Deals

Apple MacBook Air (2019): was $1,099 now $799 @ Costco

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the new MacBook Air. This is the base model with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. This deal is available to Costco members only.

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

Amazon's $799 deal on this configuration of the 2019 MacBook Air (Space Grey, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD) is over. But that doesn't mean you're out of luck. Take advantage of Best Buy's discount while supplies last.

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 was $1,099 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a stunning 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology. It also has a solid Core i5 processor and the slim, iconic frame the brand is famous for.

MacBook Air 13 (2017): was $999 now $699.99 @ Amazon

This older model MacBook Air is available for with a whopping $300 discount. Armed with a Core i5 processor and a fast 128GB, this laptop is still a very capable system.

AirPods and Beats Cyber Monday Deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $235 @Amazon

The AirPods Pro offers great noise cancelling, a comfortable fit with multiple ear tips, and a sweat- and water-resistant design. The wireless charging case will let you play music for up to 24 hours.

Powerbeats Pro: were $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds deliver excellent sound, near-instant pairing to iDevices. The earbuds also last 9 hours each and get an extra 24 hours of power from the charging case.