Best Buy Prime Day deals 2021: Discounts we might see this year

Prime Day is just as much about competing retailers like Best Buy as it is about Amazon. During Prime Day, competitors offer deals that run alongside Amazon's to lure in bargain shoppers.

This year, we expect Best Buy to put its best anti-Prime Day deals forward during Amazon's big savings bonanza. In fact, the big-box retailer appears to be testing the waters with aggressive early Memorial Day discounts.

For example, Best Buy currently has the 15-inch model HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop on sale for $709.99. Usually, you'd expect to shell out $810 for this machine, so that's $100 in savings. By comparison, it's $4 cheaper than Amazon's current asking price.

The Editor's Choice HP Envy x360 packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, a 2.3-GHz Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. With its 360-degree hinge design, it easily converts from a laptop into stand, tent, and tablet mode as needed.

In the spirit of competition, Best Buy may revive this deal during Prime Day to take away some of Amazon's shine. Given that Prime Day could arrive as early as June, the deals we're seeing right now return next month.

That said, here are some of our deal predictions for Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale. Be sure to follow our Amazon Prime Day 2021 hub for this year's best Prime Day deals.

Best Buy Prime Day deals

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop: was $810 now $710 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Prime Day deals could take $100 off or more the HP Envy x360 15. This 2-in-1 laptop's 360-degree hinge converts into a stand, tent, and tablet mode. It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, a 2.3-GHz Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently slashing $200 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. It's possible that this deal will resurface during Best Buy's own sale during Prime Day. Slim and stylish, this Editor's Choice Windows 10 machine features a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch screen, 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940: was $1,599 now $1,280 @ Best Buy

Best Buy Prime Day deals could take $320 or more off the Lenovo Yoga C940. Like its predecessor, the Yoga C940 has a gorgeous design, along with bright, vivid 4K and 1080p display options; fast performance; and long battery life. This laptop features a 14-inch 2160p display, 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Plus graphics and a 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X (256GB): was $1,300 now $1,000 @ Best Buy

We've seen Best Buy take $300 off the Surface Pro X earlier this season. This deal could return this year during Prime Day alongside Amazon's tablet deals. The base model Surface Pro X packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. With both Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X ensures you're always connected. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

In this former deal, Best Buy took $50 off at Best Buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an incredible value 2-in-1 device. You get a capable tablet with a detachable keyboard for use as a laptop — for an incredibly low price. Alongside its sleek design, this tablet delivers good performance and epic battery life. Best Buy could offer an even bigger discount during Prime Day to rain on Amazon's parade. View Deal