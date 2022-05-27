Best Buy Memorial Day sale 2022 — top deals we like

Memorial Day sales are more than just deep discounts on grills and patio furniture. Electronics retailers like Best Buy offer solid Memorial Day deals on laptops, tablets, monitors, headphones, video games, and more.

So before you pack for your weekend getaway, there are plenty of Memorial Day sales to shop right now. Whether you want to upgrade your personal computer, upgrade your storage or expand your game library, it's a great time to save.

Memorial Day deals are looking generous this year, so if you don't want to wait for Prime Day, you don't have to. From a $349 Chromebook to a $99 Fire TV, here are some of the top Best Buy Memorial Day deals so far.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale 2022 — top deals

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 317: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $150 on the Acer Chromebook 17. This mid-tier "Plus" Chromebook is a budget-friendly choice for students who don't want to spend a fortune on a laptop. It has a 17.3 inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 3.3-GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMc storage. WiFi 6 ensures strong, reliable wireless connectivity from anywhere.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Editor's Choice M1 MacBook Air during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro X: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $200 on the Microsoft Surface Pro X. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. With both Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X ensures that you're always connected.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,149 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $250 off, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. In our Zephyrus G14 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a rare 5 out of 5 star rating for its incredible performance, super fast SSD, solid speakers and long battery life. This laptop has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU handles graphics. The Zephyrus G14 is the perfect laptop for students who want a school laptop that can double as a casual gaming rig.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 4: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Apple iPad Air at Best Buy. The best tablet for most people, it's lightweight, slim, and speedy. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $20 off, the Beats Studio Buds are among the best wireless earbuds to buy. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

(opens in new tab) MEE C11Z 4K Webcam: was $179 now $89 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the MEE C11Z 4K Webcam this Memorial Day. Ideal for students taking online courses and remote workers, the C11Z enhances video calls with Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, and Microsoft Teams. It features a 4K Ultra HD image sensor and wide angle, and 4x digital zoom. Integrated dual active noise-cancelling microphones ensure clear audio without the background noise.

(opens in new tab) WD Easystore 4TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The WD Easystore hard drive is Mac and PC compatible and features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for documents, images, music and more.