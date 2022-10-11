Best buds: Google Pixel Buds Pro on sale for $160 in pre-Prime Early Access deal

Google's Pixel Buds Pro have seen several price drops this year, but this might be the most dramatic discount yet. And if you happen to be hunting for AirPods Pro alternatives, the Pixel Buds Pro are the best wireless earbuds to have on your shortlist.

Right now, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are on sale at Amazon for $160 (opens in new tab). Normally priced at $200, that's $40 in savings — which you could use to reup that Spotify or Audible subscription. Not only is this the biggest discount we've seen for the Pixel Buds Pro since their July 2022 release, but it's also one of the best headphone deals you can get at the moment.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro feature 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip for better-than-average audio performance — free of background noise. Plus, you get an estimated seven hours of battery life (ANC enabled) with rich, clean audio.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro have been a long time coming. They feature 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip for stellar audio performance — free of background disturbances. Since the Pixel Buds Pro are also IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, they're great for weekly workouts, too.

Like most other wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro feature on-ear tap controls and an array of customizable options. With the free Google Pixel Buds app, for example, you can rename your earbuds, manage ANC/Transparency mode and access the Volume EQ.

As we noted in our Pixel Buds Pro review, these wireless earbuds are comfortable, lightweight and deliver great audio performance. (Not to mention powerful ANC.) The Pixel Buds Pro lasted 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing, which is on par with Google's estimated 7 hours. In fact, the Pixel Buds Pro earned 4 out of 5 stars in our review, which was good enough for a coveted Editor's Choice Award. Not too shabby.