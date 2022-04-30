Best Bank Holiday Deals 2022: May Day laptop, headphone and gaming discounts available now

The Bank Holiday is upon us — here are the best laptop, headphones and gaming deals worth your hard-earned money.

Laptop Mag’s team is split across the U.S. and U.K. and we love revelling in the jealousy of our American counterparts whenever a Bank Holiday rolls around. But outside of obligatory long weekend pints, the savings are particularly cromulent around this time.

Given that we’re hitting May Day Bank Holiday during pay day weekend, you best believe the discounts are bigger and better than ever. In fact, you can consider this weekend a bit of an Amazon Prime Day trial run for a lot of these retailers, as they test the waters with some seriously competitive deals.

Rather than waffle on, let’s just get into it. These are the best May Day Bank Holiday sales and deals available right now.

Best May Day Bank Holiday sales: Retailers

Bank Holiday laptop deals

Asus VivoBook 15: was £449 now £289 @ Box.co.uk

Now less than £300, this Asus VivoBook 15 is a steal when considering what it gets you. With a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, this laptop is a decent workhorse with enough performance to tackle workloads and some light entertainment — exactly what you need from a bargain laptop.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 (512GB): was £1,899 now £1,735 @ Amazon

Amazon currently takes £144 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was £229 now £149 @ John Lewis

This Bank Holiday deal knocks £80 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook. This convertible Chromebook has an 11-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was £899 now £699 @ Box.co.uk

This specced out Lenovo Yoga 7i sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo Platform CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. Of course, the showpiece of any convertible is the screen, which this delivers on with a gorgeously vivid FHD LED touchscreen display.

MacBook Pro (M1/8GB/256GB): was £1,299 now £1,149 @ Amazon

On the surface of it, differences are minimal between this MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. But thanks to an impeccable thermal management system, this machine is capable of so much more, as you can read in our MacBook Pro M1 review . With the addition of a fan, the Pro can handle processor-intensive tasks on a more sustained basis than the Air, and the bigger chassis gives this a far better battery performance.

Bank Holiday gaming laptop deals

MSI Katana GF66 with RTX 3070: was £1,399 now £999 @ Laptops Direct

Now £300 off, this is the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop we've ever seen. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 512GB SSD onboard.

Gigabyte G5 (RTX 3060): was £979 now £799 @ eBuyer

Packing plenty of power into a shockingly affordable package, Gigabyte’s G5 sports a 10th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Up top for peak performance on the go is a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and comfortable keyboard.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was £2,343 now £1,799 @ Laptops Direct

We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting one for its cheapest ever price is a steal. At just £1,779, this laptop has it all at a seriously impressive price: 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU.

Bank Holiday headphone deals

Nothing ear (1): was £99 now £74 @ Amazon

The Nothing ear (1) are one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds you can buy — with expressive 11mm drivers, a unique transparent design and strong ANC. Now, they are back to their lowest ever price.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £188 @ Amazon

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £109 now £69 @ Soundcore with code WSCPTKTAKL

Recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning artists, I personally use a pair as my daily drivers and love them. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers a clear, deep sound quality, great noise cancellation, an awesome app with a fully customisable EQ and powerful mics for good call quality. This deal is also available at Amazon with a discount applied.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £279 now £249 @ Amazon

The impressive XM4s are now £30 off! They deliver a low-end punch for bass lovers while maintaining all the crisp detail of the mids and highs. Alongside this, users get a huge suite of sound-optimizing options accessible through the Connect app.

Apple AirPods Max: was £539 now £479 @ Very

Currently £60 off at Very, the AirPods Max are our favorite wireless ear cans. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Bank Holiday gaming deals

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: was £329 now £304 @ Amazon

Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £35 @ Amazon

Nintendo heads back to the success of Wii Sports and brings these mini games back for a new generation. Get ready for a tonne of fun at a dirt cheap price!