Best Anti-Prime Day deals in the UK

Prime Day is popping off on June 21 and June 22, but you shouldn’t limit your search to only Amazon for a good deal over these days. Keep your eyes peeled, as other retailers will crash the party.

It’s almost like clockwork every year. Here in the UK, once Prime Day starts, Currys PC World will start an epic deals event; John Lewis will promote some big gadget discounts; Game will cut the price of some (yep, you guessed it) games, and you’ll see the likes of Box, Laptops Direct and Dell come out of the woodwork with offers of their own.

Put simply, retailers will play a game of chicken with Amazon to see whether they can get a better price and get one over on the company, which makes it the best time for you to buy gadgets, like laptops, phones, monitors and more.

What are the best anti-Prime Day deals?

So, what are the best anti-Prime Day deals? Good question! We’ll find out more about what other retailers have up their sleeves when Prime Day kicks off on Monday, June 21.

I recommend that any Prime Day deal you see, go and search for that same product elsewhere. That way you can be 100% sure that the price you’re getting on Amazon is the lowest. In fact, get the CamelCamelCamel Chrome extension , which does the hard work for you.

But for now, we’re already seeing some movements from the key retailers that will probably fight Amazon with decent deals across laptops, gaming and portable audio.

Best Anti-Prime Day deals at Currys PC World right now

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: was £349 now £299 @ Currys PC World

We love these so much we gave them the highly coveted Editor’s Choice award in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review . And for good reasons — excellent audio quality, powerful active noise cancellation, long 30-hour battery life, and a lightweight, comfortable frame. Don’t miss this rare saving on the cream of the headphone crop.View Deal

LG Gram 14: was £1,149 now £769 @ Currys PC World

Need a powerful ultrabook ready for the big return to the working world? The LG Gram is a beast with 11th gen Intel Core i5 performance, a gorgeous 1200p display, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage — all crammed into a laptop that weighs just a kilogram and measures in at a mere 16mm thin.View Deal

Oppo Find X2 Pro: was £999 now £799 @ Currys PC World

With a gorgeous orange vegan leather finish on the back, Oppo’s Find X2 Pro is a unique flagship that sports top-of-the-line specs at a flagship killer price. Triple 48MP camera array, 32MP front-facing shooter, 6.8-inch Quad HD OLED display, and a Snapdragon 865+ chip for 5G data. View Deal

Best Anti-Prime Day deals at John Lewis right now

HP Pavilion 13: was £849.99 now £699.99 @ John Lewis

The HP Pavilion is a capable laptop with plenty of power under the hood of its stylish design. In this configuration, you’ll find a powerful 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, alongside that gorgeous 13.3-inch FHD display.View Deal

Sony ZV-1 Compact Vlogging Camera: was £799 now £599 @ John Lewis with £100 cashback redemption

Without the cashback, you’re already getting £100 off what I would say is an essential camera for any YouTuber or video enthusiast. This point and snap has a crystal clear 20.1MP sensor, with the capability to shoot 4K Ultra HD with vivid colour.View Deal

Jlab Audio Epic Air ANC: was £99.99 now £79.99 @ John Lewis

A great pair of true wireless earbuds, the Jlab Audio Epic Airs pack powerful internal drivers, a long battery life, full noise cancellation and a durable construction fit for both sport and comfort.View Deal

Best Anti-Prime Day deals at Box right now