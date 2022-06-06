Beats Studio Buds hit new price low of $119

Beats Studio Buds are among the best wireless earbuds with active noise-cancelling. And for a limited time, you can snag them for an unbeatable price.

Big box retailer Best Buy currently offers the Beats Studio Buds (Ocean Blue) for $119 (opens in new tab) from Best Buy. Normally, you'd expect to pay $149 for these wireless earbuds, so that's $30 in savings. This marks the Beats Studio Buds' lowest price ever and one of the best headphone deals we've tracked this year.

Save $30 on the Beats Studio Buds — their biggest discount yet. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Apple's Beats Studio Buds are solid alternatives to AirPods or Galaxy Buds and are among the best headphones around. They deliver great sound with 360 Spatial Audio and support Siri and Google Assistant.

In our Beats Studio Buds review, we found their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design impressive. In real-world use, active noise-cancelling was pretty good. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

By design, Beats Studio Buds are attractive, stylish, and super-light at a mere 0.17 ounces. Easy to use on-ear controls let you manage music playback, calls, listening modes, and your voice assistant of choice. Studio Buds work with Apple and Android devices and may be used with the Beats app, available as a free download in the App Store (opens in new tab) and Google Play.

Simply put, the Beats Studio Buds are worth considering if you're on the hunt for new audio wearables.