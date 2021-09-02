Asus Vivobook Pro 14X and 16X unveiled with OLED display and fascinating DialPad feature

Asus announced today the new Vivobook Pro 14X and Vivobook Pro 16X with OLED panels and upgraded internals. These were revealed alongside a refresh of its Vivobook Pro 14 and Pro 15 models.

At the Create the Uncreated event, Asus updated its Vivobook series and added two new models — the Vivobook Pro 14X and Vivobook Pro 16X, which come with a virtual version of the DialPad embedded in the touchpad.

Adding the Vivobook Pro 14X and Pro 15X along with refreshing the standard Vivobook Pro 14 and Pro 15 models creates a comprehensive prosumer lineup for Asus going into the holiday season.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14X and 16X: Specs, features, price and more

Asus’ newest additions to its Vivobook Pro series form a middle ground between the more budget-friendly VivoBook and premium ProArt Studiobook. The first thing you will notice is the futuristic design. From the 0° Black or unique weave-textured Meteor White finish to the bright orange escape key, it all feels very Cyberpunk.

Open the Vivobook Pro 14x or 16x and you'll face an OLED panel at a 16:10 aspect ratio. Whether you go for the 2.8K or full 4K option, both are Pantone-validated with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and extremely thin bezels.

(Image credit: Future)

Looking down on the bottom deck and beyond the unique keyboard color scheme, the next standout feature is the DialPad, which lights up in the top corner of the touchpad. This virtual dial works across the full suite of Adobe creative apps to give you more intuitive, granular control. Yes, this is a step down from the hardware dial on the ProArt Studiobook, but Asus hopes it gives you a taste for the rotary control and entices you to upgrade in the future.

But of course, a creator-centric powerhouse needs power, which Asus delivers with specs of up to a Ryzen 5900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD, along with a battery capacity of up to 96Wh.

Asus didn't give us any info on US availability or pricing for the Vivobook Pro 14X, saying only that it'll be available in Canada in Q4. As for the Vivobook Pro 16X, it will be available in Q4 in the US starting at $1,399. In the UK, both models will launch in December with prices starting from £1,099 and £1,399, respectively.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 and 15: Specs, features, price and more

The standard Vivobook Pro line runs long in Asus’ lineage, and this latest upgrade gives it a new visual refresh and two new coats of paint — Quiet Blue and Cool Silver.

(Image credit: Future)

While you won’t find the virtual DialPad on these models, there are many similarities to the Vivobook Pro X line, including the same I/O (USB-C, USB-A, 2x USB 2.0, HDMI, audio combo jack and MicroSD card reader), Harman Kardon-certified speakers and Intel Wi-Fi 6.

But there are some cost-cutting differences on these non-Pro models. This includes display options that vary from the 2.8K OLED panel to cheaper IPS panels. This display decision also impacts what battery you get, with OLED models receiving 63Wh and IPS options sporting 50Wh batteries.

Spec options include 5th Gen AMD or 11th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs, integrated graphics or dedicated GPUs up to an Nvidia RTX 3050, up to 16GB RAM and up to a 1TB SSD. The Vivobook Pro 14 and Pro 15 will be in the US in Q4 with starting prices of $749 and $919, respectively. In the UK, you can get your hands on one in December.