Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, a dual-display gaming wonder, gets refreshed for CES 2022

Asus' catchphrase for the refreshed ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is "two screens, zero boundaries." Why? The Zephyrus Duo 16 is equipped with an eye-catching, dual-display design that makes content-creation work and gaming feel more seamless and interactive.

The newly refreshed ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (just in time for CES 2022) features "ahead of the game" performance with brand spankin' new internals and Pantone-validated displays with 3ms response times, Adaptive Sync, Dolby Vision support, and more.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 2022

One of the most striking features of the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is the ScreenPad Plus, the 14.1-inch secondary screen with a 4K option. You can run your favorite apps on the ScreenPad Plus while you game or you can multitask between two programs for peak productivity.

Asus ROG Zephyrus DUO 16 (Image credit: Asus)

When one lifts the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16's lid, the ScreenPad Plus also rises at a 13-degree angle for maximum airflow and ergonomics. While settled at its full height, both screens sit flush with each other, allowing users to enjoy a near-bezel free experience for top-of-the-line immersion. There are two options for ScreenPad Plus: 1080p at 240Hz or 4K at 120Hz.

Asus ROG Zephyrus DUO 16 (Image credit: Asus)

Now let's talk about the main display. Asus upgraded the panel to a 16:10 aspect ratio, which begets more screen real estate thanks to its ultra-thin bezels and 91% screen-to-body ratio. The new ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 has two main-display panel options. Both cover at least 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, have a minimum of 500 nits of peak brightness, and a 3ms response time or less. The QHD and 4K options have a minimum refresh rate of 120Hz. The FHD display offers at least a 240Hz refresh rate.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU and an up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. It also features up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4x4 storage in RAID 0 configuration. With such powerful hardware, Asus also improved the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16's thermal solution. Previous generations used liquid metal thermal compound for high-efficiency heat transfer. For 2022, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is now equipped with thermal grizzly conductonaut extreme liquid metal, a material that increases thermal conductivity 17 fold.

Asus ROG Zephyrus DUO 16 (Image credit: Asus)

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is packed with a variety of ports, including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, an RJ45 Ethernet port and a microSD card reader.

The refreshed dual-display machine is expected to launch in Q1 2022. Pricing will be shared at a later date.