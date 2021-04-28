Asus ROG teases Tiger Lake-H gaming laptops — here's when to expect Intel's next CPU

Intel has been building hype around its upcoming 11th gen Tiger Lake-H processors, recently giving us a sneak peek at the chip's gaming performance — hitting 238 frames per second while running Hitman.



Now, Asus ROG has announced a new event taking place next month, teasing Intel's CPU by stating, "for those who dare: unleash the tiger." It seems Tiger Lake-H-equipped Asus gaming laptops are on the way.

Get ready!May 11, 2 PM (CEST)#ROG #IntelGaming #UnleashTheTigerApril 27, 2021 See more

As stated in the post, the event is kicking off on May 11 at 2pm CEST / 1pm BST / 8am ET. Asus hasn't released any details on what laptop to expect, but seeing as it references a tiger and includes #IntelGaming, it's sure to boast a Tiger Lake-H processor.



Specs for Intel's eight-core CPU have previously been leaked, with its Core i9-11980HK boasting a base clock of 2.6GHz with a TDP of 45W. If the leak is to be believed, it also offers a 65W mode that delivers a 3.3GHz base clock speed.



Asus laptops have always impressed when it comes to gaming performance, most recently with its Asus ROG Zephyrus G15. The one we reviewed came with the hugely sought-after AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU, which blew us away. Can Intel's CPU deliver the same kind of killer performance? Only time will tell.



Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger challenged competitors back in January 2021 when he stated, "Intel will reclaim its chipmaking crown." Intel has been struggling with its AMD and Apple competition, even calling out Apple by stating its Core i7-1185G7 CPU can match or exceed the MacBook Pro's M1 processor.

If the tease is anything to go by, gaming laptops equipped with Intel's Tiger Lake-H CPUs are less than two weeks away. Good timing too, as apparently Apple "M2" chips have already entered mass production. It's looking like CPU competition will be fierce this year.



