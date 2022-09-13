Asus ExpertBook B3 detachable boasts up to 21 hours of battery life — starts at $599

The Asus ExpertBook B3 (opens in new tab) Detachable joins a long lineage of business-centric portable Windows machines — packing ARM-based power, durability and versatility into a pretty simple design that I’d call “peak business.”

But what’s most interesting is what it additionally brings to the table, which means that this could be more than ideal for general consumers and students alike. Let me explain.

An ARM and an adjustable leg

The frame takes on a rather blocky, utilitarian aesthetic, which is military-grade tested for robust durability, and also gives you room to slot your pen in for quick jotting (which can change the stylus for an additional 45 minutes of use with just 15 seconds of charging). But don’t be fooled by the hard edges, as the frame itself measures in at a rather svelte 10.2 x 6.8 x 0.4 inches.

It also conceals a secret ability in the form of a detachable ExpertStand, which means you can prop the tablet up in either horizontal or vertical mode — great for when you want a full page view of whatever you’re typing. As for the detachable keyboard, Asus’ patented antibacterial guard is present across its surface, alongside a spill-resistant design for increased toughness.

The display is a 10.5-inch touchscreen IPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution, and TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light eye protection. Keeping everything flowing smoothly is a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform, alongside an Adreno GPU 618, up to 8GB LPDDR4x and 128GB of eMMC storage. This is good enough for basic productivity.

This ARM architecture may limit some of its compatibility with apps built for x86 processors, but you do get native Android app support and the majority of Microsoft’s apps are now built to work seamlessly with it.

Mind blowing battery life

So, all of the above is kind of business as usual for a detachable like this, but the ExpertBook B3 does have a magic trick up its sleeve. The Snapdragon architecture has always been known to provide strong battery life, but even we weren't expecting a touted 21 hours on one charge of that 36 Wh cell.

That means worry-free all-day battery life — even pushing well beyond what I get from my M1 MacBook Pro , making it a likely candidate for our laptops with the best battery life. And to cram all of this into a sleek frame that weighs just 1.3 pounds is (on the face of it) very impressive.

Outlook

So, while this is great for a business crowd, as the ExpertBook branding suggests, could this be ideal for students looking to snap up a quick workhorse for casual productivity? The $599 starting price should certainly help it win over parents or college students looking to get a flexible laptop without spending $1,000 or more.

The design may be more utilitarian than sleek, but I’d say the potential is definitely there, from the versatility of its design and capabilities, to the durability, performance and that shocking battery life potential.

Of course, we will answer that question definitively after getting some hands-on time, but color us excited for this being one of the surprise gems in the Asus lineup.