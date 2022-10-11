Asus Chromebook CX1 falls to just $169 during Amazon's October Prime event

The Asus Chromebook CX1 is one of the best budget laptops to buy during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. It boots in seconds, has a long-lasting battery, and features built-in virus protection.

Right now, the Asus Chromebook CX1 for just $199 at Amazon. That's $80 cheaper than its normal price of $279 and one of the best Prime Early Access Chromebook deals you can get.

Save $80 on the Asus Chromebook CX1 is one of the best 14-inch laptops for everyday use. It features an impressive 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming movies.

The Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1400) is one of the best Chrome OS laptops around. It packs an impressive 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a size and resolution you don't often see on Chromebooks.

Powering the machine is a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core CPU paired with 4GB of RAM. For safekeeping your important files, it affords you 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. While these specs may seem meager, on Google's lightweight and efficient Chrome OS, it's plenty oomph for creating docs, browsing the web and streaming.

For your connectivity needs, the Chromebook CX1 packs plenty of ports. You get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C with display and power delivery support and a built-in 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack. There's also a built-in microSD card reader on board for storage expansion and file transfers.

If you're looking for an affordable big screen laptop for home, school and basic tasks, the Asus Chromebook CX1 is a solid choice.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing until Oct.12. For more Black Friday deals in October, visit our Prime Early Access Sale roundup.