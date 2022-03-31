Apple's 14-inch 1TB M1 MacBook Pro hits lowest price ever — $250 off

Apple's M1 Pro-charged MacBook Pro 14-inch notebook is our top-rated laptop for power-users. And for a limited time, Amazon is taking a huge chunk off the 1TB MacBook Pro 14's price.

Amazon currently offers the MacBook Pro 14 with 1TB SSD for $2,249. Typically, this model retails for $2499, so that's $250 in savings — its biggest price cut yet . This marks the 1TB MacBook Pro 14's lowest price ever and one of the best laptop deals we've seen today.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 1TB: was $2,499 now $2,249 @ Amazon

Amazon currently takes $250 off the 1TB MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 is the best laptop for power-users. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life on a full charge. Powering the notebook is Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM. And for graphics handling, it employs a 14-core GPU which makes it suitable for gaming applications. The MacBook in this deal is outfitted with a 1TB SSD which is ample room for storing your important files.

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro 4 a total rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users.

To test its performance, we launched 70 open tabs of Google Chrome and a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams. The MacBook Pro showed no signs of slowing down. In our lab, the MacBook Pro notched a score of 12,477 on the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test which beats the 4,906 premium laptop average.

With a weight of 3.5-pounds and measuring 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6-inch MacBook Pro, the M1 MacBook Pro is ultraportable. It weighs less than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches), Microsoft Surface Studio (4 pounds, 12.7 x 9 x 0.8 inches) and Razer Blade 14 (3.9 pounds, 12.6 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Pro 14 sports a full HDMI port, SDXC card reader and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also equips you with a headphone jack and MagSafe charger.

If you're due for a new laptop and want the best, the MacBook Pro 14 is a solid choice. Especially at $250 off.