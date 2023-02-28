Apple Watch Series 8 returns to record price low of $329

The Apple Watch Series 8 returns to its lowest price since release in this comeback deal. Right now, you can snap up the Apple Watch Series 8 for $329 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $70 off its $399 list price and the cheapest it's ever been. Not to be outdone, Target (opens in new tab) sells it for the same deal price.

In terms of Apple Watch deals, this is one of the best we've seen so far this year.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $329 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. The 45mm model Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $359 (opens in new tab)($70 off).

Apple's Watch Series 8 features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than ever before. Waterproof to 50 meters, it's also crack-resistant and IP6X dust resistant.

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review, we loved its gorgeous display, excellent UI and new stylish colors. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's addition of menstrual and ovulation tracking. The Apple Watch 8 is the Editor's Choice smartwatch with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Size-wise, the Apple Watch Series 8 is identical to the Watch Series 7. The 41mm aluminum case model measures 1.6 x 1.5 x 0.4 inches and weighs 1.14 ounces. Just like the Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 includes heart rate tracking, blood-oxygen level tracking, and an ECG app. New to the Watch Series 8 are two temperature sensors for improved sleep tracking and cycle tracking.

So if you're looking for a wearable to help you achieve your fitness goals, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a solid option.