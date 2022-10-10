Apple Watch Series 8 drops to $349 after first discount

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts tomorrow, however, early deals are creeping in. If you were hoping for a price drop on the new Apple Watch Series 8, here it is.

For the first time, the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $349 (opens in new tab). Typically it retails for $399, so that's $50 in savings. This is the lowest ever for this newly released smartwatch and one of the best Apple Watch deals you can get now. Walmart (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) New Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. Save 20% on Beats Studio Buds with your purchase.

Look at our Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7 and we break down the differences between the two. The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection and is more durable than ever.

Although we didn't this new release, we took its predecessor for a spin. In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we loved its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's big, bright display and stylish design. The Apple Watch Series 7 earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our Editor's Choice smartwatch.

We expect the Apple Watch Series 8 to be on par if not better than the previous-gen version thanks to its host of improvements. So if you want to upgrade your wearables or get an early start on holiday shopping, don't miss this Apple Watch Series 8 deal.

Amazon's (opens in new tab)Prime Early Access Sale starts Oct. 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. Browse our Prime Early Access Apple deals hub for the best holiday price breaks on Apple products.