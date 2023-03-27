Apple Watch Series 8 deal takes $70 off our favorite smartwatch

Our favorite smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is at its best price yet at Amazon right now. The online retailer currently offers the Apple Watch Series 8 for $329 (opens in new tab). It typically costs $399, so that's $70 off and the Apple Watch Series 8's lowest price ever.

If you're looking for a price break on a smartwatch, it's one of the best Apple Watch deals available.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. The 45mm model Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $359 (opens in new tab)($70 off).

Apple's Watch Series 8 features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than ever before. Waterproof to 50 meters, it's also crack-resistant and IP6X dust resistant.

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review, we loved its gorgeous display, excellent UI and new stylish colors. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's addition of menstrual and ovulation tracking. The Apple Watch 8 is the Editor's Choice smartwatch with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Size-wise, the Apple Watch Series 8 is identical to the Watch Series 7. The 41mm aluminum case model measures 1.6 x 1.5 x 0.4 inches and weighs 1.14 ounces. Just like the Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 includes heart rate tracking, blood-oxygen level tracking, and an ECG app. New to the Watch Series 8 are two temperature sensors for improved sleep tracking and cycle tracking.

So if you're looking for a wearable to help you achieve your fitness goals, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a solid option.