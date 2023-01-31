Apple Watch Series 8 cellular just dropped to $449 — save $50 on our favorite smartwatch

The Apple Watch Series 8 just got a price cut so if you've been on the fence about it, this deal is for you. Amazon currently offers the Apple Watch Series 8 for $449 (opens in new tab). That's $50 off its normal price of $499 and its first notable discount of the year.

This is one of the best Apple Watch deals going on right now.

Amazon also offers the GPS model Apple Watch Series 8 for $349 (opens in new tab) ($50 off). Its lowest price yet!

Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular 41mm: $499 $449 @ Amazon

Save $10 on Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular. The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

Apple's Watch Series 8 features an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than ever before. Waterproof to 50 meters, it's also crack-resistant and IP6X dust resistant. The GPS + cellular model keeps you connected even when you don't have your phone.

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review, we loved its gorgeous display, excellent UI and new stylish colors. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's addition of menstrual and ovulation tracking. The Apple Watch 8 is the Editor's Choice smartwatch with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Size-wise, the Apple Watch Series 8 is identical to the Watch Series 7. The 41mm GPS + Cellular aluminum model in this deal measures 1.6 x 1.5 x 0.4 inches and weighs 1.14 ounces. Just like the Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 includes heart rate tracking, blood-oxygen level tracking, and an ECG app. New to the Watch Series 8 are two temperature sensors for improved sleep tracking and cycle tracking.

If you want to achieve your health and fitness goals or surprise someone special, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a solid choice.