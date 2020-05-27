Apple to reopen select stores in the US: What you need to know

Approximately 100 Apple stores in the U.S. are reopening, Reuters reports. In a letter to customers on Tuesday, Apple said some locations will accept walk-in customers and a majority will offer curbside pickup.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Apple closed all of its global stores as mandated by public officials. Now, as quarantine lockdown rules slowly begin to relax nationwide, the company is slowly reopening its retail stores. Earlier this month, Apple opened a small number of locations in Alaska, Idaho, and Alabama to the public.

Surely, this is welcome news for iOS and macOS fans who long for the instant gratification that comes with buying a new MacBook or iPad directly from Apple. But before you swing over to an Apple store with walk-in service, here's what you need to know:

Only a small amounts of people are allowed in the Apple store at a time.

Customers and employees are required to wear masks in the store.

Customers and will have their temperature taken before entering the store.

Apple will give out masks to customers who don't have one.

Customers will be allowed to touch the Apple display products.

Addressing customer and employee concerns, Apple assures that its stores will be thoroughly cleaned several times a day.

“Throughout the day, we’re conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas,” Apple retail chief Deirdre O’Brien wrote to customers.