Apple to launch dedicated classical music app in 2022 — what we know

Apple fans who love to waltz around their rooms to Tchaikovsky and Strauss may be elated to hear about the Cupertino-based tech giant's new acquisition. On Monday, Apple announced that it bought Primephonic, a music-streaming service that specializes in the classical-music genre.

Thanks to the acquisition, iOS users can expect a standalone, classical-music themed app next year (via The Verge).

Apple to provide a better music experience to classical music fans

Apple sang the praises of Primephonic's classical-music streaming service, which, according to the iPhone maker, offers an "outstanding" listening experience to its patrons. The Cupertino-based tech giant raved about Primephonic's search-and-browse functionality, well-curated expert recommendations, and more. As such, Apple decided to tap into Primephonic's expertise to cater to its classical music-loving users.

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts,” said VP of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser. "Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”

As a result of the acquisition, Apple is promising Apple Music subscribers a significant upgrade to the classical-music arm. This includes enhanced search and browsing, detailed displays of classical music metadata, exclusive audio content, as well as new benefits and features.

The Primephonic app is no longer available for new users, and it will be taken down on Sept. 7. However, as mentioned, Apple is poised to launch a dedicated classical music app that combines Primephonic's beloved user interface with Apple's new, experience-boosting features. This is expected to roll out next year.

Current Primephonic subscribers will receive a complimentary Apple Music subscription for six months.