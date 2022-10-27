Apple Pencil 2 for iPad dips $89 dips to lowest price ever before Black Friday

Apple Pencil 2 is essential if you want to take notes, draw and sketch on your iPad. If you scoffed at the price of Apple's 2nd generation Apple Pencil before, you'll love this deal.

Right now, you can get the Apple Pencil 2 for $89 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually it costs $129, so that's $40 in savings. This sets a new all-time low price for Apple's 2nd generation stylus. It's one of the best early Black Friday deals going on today.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil 2nd Generation: $129 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $40 off, the Apple Pencil 2 provides you with pixel-perfect precision for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, and more on the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation).

The Apple Pencil is a handy iPad accessory. It wirelessly pairs to Apple tablets and magnetically attaches for charging. Apple Pencil 2 works with the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation), and iPad mini (6th generation).

In our Apple Pencil review with the iPad Pro 12.9, we found it to be one of the best styli we've ever used. By design, the size and weight of the stark-white pencil are nicely balanced. Thanks to its pixel-perfect precision and tilt/pressure sensitivity, Apple Pencil is on par with the feel of using a real pencil. In real-world tests, its double-tap feature for changing tools or turning on the eraser worked well.

The Apple Pencil 2 is ideal for students, artists or designers who want to draw, write notes or mark up documents on the iPad. Apple Pencil deals are quite rare, so don't hesitate too long.

Black Friday 2022 isn't until Nov. 25 and already we're seeing deep discounts on must-have holiday tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2022 hub for more epic end-of-year savings.