Apple Pencil 2 falls to $89 for the holidays — lowest price ever

The Apple Pencil 2 is cheaper than ever this holiday season. So if you scoffed at the cost of Apple's 2nd generation Apple Pencil before, this deal is for you.

Currently, the Apple Pencil 2 is on sale for $89 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $40 off its $129 list price and the lowest price ever for this iPad stylus. In fact, it's one of the best Apple accessory deals out there right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil 2nd Generation: $129 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $40 off, the Apple Pencil 2 provides you with pixel-perfect precision for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, and more on the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation).

Apple's Pencil 2 is a must-have iPad accessory if you want to take notes, draw and sketch. It wirelessly pairs to Apple tablets and magnetically attaches for charging. Apple Pencil 2 works with the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation), and iPad mini (6th generation).

In our Apple Pencil review with the iPad Pro 12.9, we found it to be one of the best styli we've ever used. By design, the size and weight of the stark-white pencil are nicely balanced. Thanks to its pixel-perfect precision and tilt/pressure sensitivity, Apple Pencil is on par with the feel of using a real pencil. In real-world tests, its double-tap feature for changing tools or turning on the eraser worked well.

The Apple Pencil 2 is ideal for students, artists or designers who want to draw, write notes or mark up documents on the iPad. Apple Pencil deals are quite rare, so don't hesitate too long.

If want a stylus for that iPad you just bought or gift shopping for someone special, the Apple Pencil 2 is a solid buy. Especially at this Black Friday-worthy deal price.