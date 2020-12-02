Apple MagSafe Duo charger could debut later this month: What you need to know

When Apple released the new iPhone 12 this past October, it they also announced the new MagSafe and MagSafe Duo chargers. The MagSafe has been available now for a bit but many are eagerly awaiting the release of the MagSafe Duo.

In a recent listing for upcoming products, Switzerland based Apple reseller Digitec Galaxus included the MagSafe Duo charger on its list of products to be available to purchase soon.

Digitec Galaxus, the Swiss-based reseller, stated that the MagSafe Duo charger will ship between December 21 and December 29 which is interesting since Apple has yet to announce an official launch date for the MagSafe Duo.

Apple, which is notoriously tight-lipped in regards to release dates, is more than likely none too happy about this. However, Apple has been shipping out review units of the MagSafe Duo charger to reviewers and that is probably an excellent sign that they are soon to arrive in stores.

As a reminder, the MagSafe Duo can charge two compatible devices (iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods) simultaneously. It has a small profile and can fold up for easy transport.

Apple has announced that the MagSafe Duo charger would sell for $129. Before you purchase it, make sure you purchase a USB-C charging brick as well since it is not included with the unit. Why in the world Apple would sell a charger for $129 and not include a brick is baffling but it is what it is.