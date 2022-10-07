Apple iPad mini hits lowest price ever ahead of Amazon's Prime October sale

Apple's iPad mini just hit its lowest price ever ahead of Amazon's Prime October sale. The early holiday deal let you snap up our favorite compact tablet for less.

Amazon currently offers the Apple iPad mini 6 to $399 (opens in new tab) — just days ahead of its Prime Early Access Sale. Usually it retails for $499, so that's $100 in savings and its biggest discount to date. This is one of the best Prime Early Access Sale iPad deals previews you can get today.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 2021 iPad mini with this rare Apple deal. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple's 6th generation iPad mini is one of the best tablets around. It features an 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, 500 nits of brightness and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support. Its sleek aluminum exterior houses Apple's A15 Bionic 6-core CPU, 5-core graphics and 64GB of storage.

As we detail in our iPad mini 6 review, we love its compact size, speedy performance and sharp, bright display. We also find its battery life impressive — it lasted around 11 hours in the real world. The iPad mini earned an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars from us alongside our Editor's Choice award.

During multitasking tests, the iPad mini 6's performance never wavered. In one test, we launched 16 Google Chrome tabs, a YouTube video and navigated to multiple sites. Not once did the iPad mini 6 stutter or lag.

For your connectivity needs, its USB-C port delivers data transferring speeds up to 5GBps. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast and reliable over-the-air connection speeds.

At 0.7 pounds and 7.7 x 5.3 x 0.3-inches, the iPad mini 6 is slightly smaller and lighter than the iPad mini 6 (11 ounces and 8 x 5.3 x 0.2 inches). It's much lighter and just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches).

The iPad mini is a wise choice if you're shopping around for a new tablet for holiday gift for someone special.