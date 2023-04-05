Apple iPad 10 drops to lowest price yet, grab it for $399

Apple's 10th generation iPad is back on sale for its cheapest price to date. Amazon Spring Deals (opens in new tab) have shown up to show out with the Apple iPad 10 for just $399 (opens in new tab) . That's $50 off its previous price of $449 and its lowest price ever on Amazon.

Given that the iPad 10 rarely goes on sale, this is one iPad deal we recommend you jump on.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 2022: $449 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 10.9-inch Apple iPad 10th generation. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecesor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the iPad 10 and rated it 3.5 out of 5-stars. They note that its design is sleeker and its bezels are slimmer than its predecessor. They also liked its fast A14 Bionic processor and long battery life with upgraded to 5G cellular support.

The iPad 2022 notched a multi-score score of 4,400 on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. It beat its predecessor which landed on a multi-score score of 3,387. With a weight of 1.06 and 0.28 inches thin, the cellular model 2022 iPad is thinner and lighter than the 9th gen cellular iPad (1.09 pounds, 0.29 inches).

If you're a power-user, you may want to opt for the cellular model iPad Pro. It features Apple zippy M2 chip alongside Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard.

As with all Apple deals, this one likely won't last too long so we recommend you act fast.