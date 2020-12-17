Trending

AMD Ryzen 5000 benchmark leak has us more excited than ever for 2021 gaming laptops

AMD is turning up the heat again on Intel with Ryzen 5000 series

We've already seen some leaked laptops with AMD's Ryzen 5000 series CPUs that should be unveiled at CES 2021 early next month, but those were simply specs and used the Zen 2 architecture. Now we are seeing performance leaks regarding the forthcoming Zen 3-based chips. 

The leaked benchmarks, from the ever-vigilant @TUM_APISAK, give us a look at the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H on Geekbench 5.3, allowing for easy comparisons against both Ryzen 4000 and Intel's latest and greatest (via wccftech).

The results were specifically from an Acer Nitro AN515-45 with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 16GB of RAM. The single-core score was 1,475 and the multi-core was 7,630. 

Remembering that the results are averaged and, with so few samples for the Ryzen 7 5800H, things could certainly be skewed slightly; regardless, we still get a general idea of where the new high-end Ryzen 5000 mobile CPU will fall. Looking first to how it compares against the Ryzen 7 4800H, it bests it by an impressive 35% on single-core and a still-solid 15% on multi-core, with nearly identical results when compared to the Ryzen 7 4800HS (36%, 13%). 

As you can see, it also performed well against a number of its Intel counterparts, but one other Intel chip that it stood up to was the Core i9-10900K, beating its single-core by about 5%. What makes this particularly notable is that it is a 35W mobile CPU being compared to a 125W desktop CPU.

What's more, this isn't even the top-end Ryzen 5000 option: the Ryzen 9 5900H and 5900HX. We should be seeing both at CES in January with a rollout later in 2021. After watching the stellar performance in more mid-tier gaming systems in 2020, we can't wait to see what these chips are capable of when paired with top Nvidia RTX GPUs in 2021.