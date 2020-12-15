Ryzen 5000 CPUs show up in Asus laptop leak — can Tiger Lake handle the competition?

AMD hit it out of the park last year with its Ryzen 4000 series processors as a number of the best Ryzen laptops appeared on our best gaming laptops and best laptops overall this year.

Well, the Ryzen 4000 series launched at CES 2020 and, with less than a month until CES 2021, the rumors and leaks regarding the mobile Ryzen 5000 processors are coming fast and furious with the latest news surrounding a trio of Asus laptops using the new processors discovered by leaker @momomo_us on a Germain retail site (via NotebookCheck)

The three laptops in question were listed on Expert.de as using the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and the Ryzen 5 5500U APU. The former will be using 8 cores with 16 threads and the latter 6 cores with 12 threads. These are, unfortunately, somewhat less exciting Ryzen 5000 variants as they are based on the current Zen 2 architecture rather than the new Zen 3 Cezanne.

The listings have all now been removed, but they included a 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch laptop with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 1080p displays, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics and 16GB of RAM. The smallest is perhaps the most intriguing as it is the upgraded version of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14, a laptop that we reviewed back in September and came away really impressed by its performance at its price point.

Those looking for the full power of Ryzen 5000 to be unlocked are waiting to hear about the H-Series chips rather than these U-Series. Rumored chips include the top-end Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 9 5900HS, the same class that was in the well-loved Asus Zephyrus G14 this year.

Intel has done a solid job striking back with its 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors, but after seeing how consistently the Ryzen 4000 series performed this year, it will certainly be exciting to see what Ryzen 5000 has in store for us in 2021.