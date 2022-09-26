Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Everything you need to know

Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but a second Prime Day is coming in October - named the "Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab)."

Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just about everything including laptops, tablets, and peripherals, and part deux will be no different.

Prime Day's humble beginnings started out as 24-hour event in 2015 to celebrate Amazon's 20-year anniversary. Over the course of the years, the once-a-year sale has turned into a 48-hour smorgasbord of deals and now, the company's going even further and dropping a whole new event in the Fall.

What is Amazon Prime Early Access?

Prime Early Access is going to be very similar to Prime Day, which means it will be Amazon's own take on Black Friday — a sales extravaganza for Amazon Prime members only.

Deals will be spread across two categories, including spotlight deals (the big ones that last for roughly 6 to 8 hours) and Lightning Deals, which are surprise deep discounts on some pretty good tech that are briefly available until they sell out.

When is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is happening on October 11 to 12, and I'd like the record to show that I predicted this and got it right! Here's this same piece a week ago.

It's the little wins that make a job oh so sweet, and I'll keep my bragging to a minimum. The writing was on the wall anyway, when you look to past Prime Day dates.

Prime Day 2015: July 15

Prime Day 2016: July 12

Prime Day 2017: July 11 to 12

Prime Day 2018: July 16 to 17

Prime Day 2019: July 15 to 16

Prime Day 2020: Oct. 13 to 14

Prime Day 2021: June 21 to 22

Prime Day 2022: July 12 to 13

Outside of the two Prime Days affected by the pandemic, Amazon has been very consistent in the timing of its sales — holding it on the second week of July. But let's look at that 2020 Prime Day for a moment.

Because sure, it was at the midst of a trying time for us all, but it was really well timed for those looking to treat themselves to some retail therapy or get an early start on Xmas presents.

So, October was a clear answer to this conundrum of giving you a sales event while not biting into any potential Black Friday sales.

Where do I get Amazon Prime?

Good question! You can pick up a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) right now then pay either $14.99 (£7.99) a month.

The subscription doesn’t just give you access to Prime savings and free delivery, it also unlocks the door to Prime Video, music streaming and unlimited photo storage.

What to expect during Prime Early Access

During Prime Day, bargain shoppers get their hands on tons of deals on today's essential gadgets. It's one of the best times of the year to score steep discounts on laptops, tablets, peripherals and more. You can expect more of the same with Prime Early Access.

Competing retailers like Best Buy and Walmart and stage their own sales events alongside Amazon's Prime Day event. Frugal shoppers will want to check out these Autumnal sales for deep discounts on the latest tech, video games, home theater and more.

Here are the best (super early) Prime Early Access deals you can get today in both the US and the UK.

Laptops (US)

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB: $999 $949 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon takes $50 off the Editor's Choice M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16: $2,499 $2,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon currently takes $300 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

(opens in new tab) MSI Pulse GL66: $1,499 $1,399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MSI Pulse GL66 in this deal packs a 15-inch 144Hz display with FreeSync Premium for smooth, distortion-free gameplay. Powering the laptop is an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Nvidia's RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory and 512GB SSD.

Laptops (UK)

(opens in new tab) Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): £2,399 £2,129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple is slashing £344 off the 1TB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro (M2/8GB/256GB): £1,349 £1,225 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The brand new M2 MacBook Pro is already getting a discount — even though it's literally just come out! Get all the powerful benefits of Apple's chip with an active cooling system for sustained performance.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming A17 (RTX 3070): £1,499 £1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £300 on the Asus TUF Gaming A17. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU does all the heavy graphics lifting.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3080): was £2,799 now £1,898 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Leave it to Razer to deliver an exceptionally powerful gaming laptop in a sleek black chassis; now 18% off the retail price. Expect an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 14-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This beast packs in all your gaming needs.

Tablets (US)

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Gen: $329 $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on Apple's 9th generation iPad — its biggest discount yet. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 iPad Air 5: $599 $559 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the 5th generation iPad Air at Amazon. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Headphones

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Charging Case: $249 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) (US)

Amazon is currently slashing $80 off the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.