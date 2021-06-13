Best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals in the UK

Amazon Prime Day is set for June 21 and June 22, and take it from us: this is the best time to buy a pair of headphones.

Last year, there were some absolute belters — huge discounts on some of the biggest and best brands in the portable audio space, and we’re expecting more of the same in 2021 from the likes of AKG, Apple, Bang & Olufsen, Bose, Jabra, Sennheiser, Soundcore, Sony and more.

Savvy shoppers will want to bookmark our Prime Day hub for all the latest deal drops across all the gadget categories we specialise in. We will be rounding up the best Prime Day headphone deals just below, so keep your eyes peeled!

And don’t forget — you need an Amazon Prime subscription to snag these offers.

What are the best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals?

Whoa! Slow down there, speed racer! Prime Day doesn’t start until Monday, June 21.

But if I were to put my speculation hat on, given previous years, you can expect to see a truckload of steep discounts on the best headphones out there. For example, the Bose 700s and AirPods Pro saw deep price cuts in 2020.

If you are feeling impatient, there are already some insanely good early Prime Day headphone deals kicking off right now, which we have listed below.

Best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals right now

Apple AirPods Pro: was £249 now £189.97 @ Amazon UK

Now just under £60 off for a limited time, Apple’s AirPods Pro picked up an Editor’s Choice award from us for their stellar audio quality, comfortable fit, great noise cancellation, and seamless integration with iOS.View Deal

Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones: was £349.95 now £299 @ Amazon UK

Bose 700 headphones offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology, and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. They're currently £50.95 off, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless headphones. View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds: was £119.99 now £49.99 @ Amazon UK

One of the best headphone deals right now takes a massive £70 off the Amazon Echo Buds. These true wireless earbuds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and integration with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

Apple AirPods with wired charging case: was £159 now £123.98 @ Amazon UK

Packed with rich sound quality, all the smarts granted by Apple’s H1 chip, including seamless device switching and a rapid wireless connection, and easy-to-use touch controls, this entry point into the Apple wireless earbud ecosystem is ideal for those who want the seamless iPhone experience on the cheap.View Deal

How do I get these Amazon Prime Day headphone deals?

The name of this event is a bit of a giveaway — you need Amazon Prime to get access to these offers.

Don’t worry! You don’t need to pay a single penny for the first 30 days, so you could get it for Prime Day, then cancel straight away. However, you may want to stick around for the huge Prime Video library, Prime Music, free Kindle books and the free next day delivery.