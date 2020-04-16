Amazon Prime Day 2020: Date, deals, how to shop

The next Amazon Prime Day 2020 may be postponed for a month as Reuters reports. Normally held in July, Amazon's big summer shopping event could be pushed back to at least August.

As of recent, Amazon and its workers have been leading the charge in supplying essential goods to consumers during the pandemic. The eCommerce giant temporarily paused the shipping of non-essential products to handle the influx of online orders. Now that the ban is lifted, the company is expected to shift its focus toward Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Traditionally, Prime Day is one of the biggest retail holidays of the year. This made-up celebration gives Prime members exclusive access to sitewide deals on everything from Fire Tablets to laptops. Prime Day shoppers can expect to see even bigger savings his year. Amazon purportedly has excess devices that may be sold at discounted price to clear its inventory.

In the meantime, we're recapping last year's best Prime Day deals along with the Prime Day deals we want to see later this summer.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day started on July 15, 2015 as a celebration of Amazon's 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon offered Prime members exclusive deals on a wide range of products.

The day was such a success that Amazon made Prime Day an annual tradition and has expanded the holiday to numerous countries including Spain, Japan, Austria, Mexico, and more. Amazon has also expanded the duration of Prime Day. In 2017, Amazon Prime Day lasted for 30 hours, whereas in 2018 Prime Day lasted for 36 hours. Last year, Prime Day ran from July 15 through end of July 16 making the 48-hour sale the longest in its history.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day?

Over the past five years, Prime Day has typically been celebrated during the second or third week of July. However, due to the pandemic, Amazon could postpone its big retail shopping event until August.

That being said, Amazon usually has a lead up to Prime Day with "unofficial" deals that start as early as June. New reports suggest that Amazon has plans to kick off Prime Day 2020 shopping promotions even earlier this year.

Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target hold similar summer sales to take some attention off Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day concert

Amazon isn't one to shy away from big events to promote Prime Day. For the past two years, Amazon has kicked off its Prime Day celebration with a Prime Day concert that all Prime members can stream live via Amazon's website.

In 2018, Amazon chose Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerina, and Julia Michaels to headline their Prime Day concert. Last year, the Amazon Prime Day concert featured Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Becky G, and SZA.

Both concerts were held in New York and 2019's concert was available for streaming throughout Prime Day. (For Prime members only, naturally). Amazon could take a page out of iHeartRadio's book and host a Prime Day 2020 living room concert.

Should I wait for Amazon Prime Day deals?

Mother's Day, and Memorial Day are stand between shoppers and Amazon Prime Day 2020. This begs the question — is it worth waiting for Prime Day deals to begin? Not necessarily. That's because it's still early in the year and there are plenty of excellent deals available right now.

For instance, right now the Fire HD 8 Tablet is back on sale for an all time low price of $49.99. However, as we inch closer to Prime Day, it makes more sense to wait. By late May or early June, you'll save more money if you wait for Amazon Prime Day deals to begin.

What are the best Prime Day deals?

Prime Day is all about the best Amazon deals. So naturally the best Prime Day deals tend to be on Amazon hardware. Below you'll find the best Prime Day 2019 deals on Amazon hardware.

This gives us a clue of what deals to expect for the next Prime Day.

All-new Fire 7 Tablet (16GB): was $49.99 now just $29.99

Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB, Without Special Offers): was $164.99 now just $114.99

Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB, With Special Offers): was $149 now just $99

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49.99 now just $22

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now just $14.99

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now just $24.99

All-New Echo Dot for Kids: was $69.99 now just $44.99

All-New Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99.99 now just $59.99

Spend $10 at Whole Foods, get a $10 Amazon credit

Kindle Oasis E-reader: was $279.99 now just $199.99

What are the best Prime Day laptop deals?

Dell XPS 13 w/128GB SSD (9360): was $1,500 now just $999

Dell XPS 13 w/256GB SSD (9380): was $1,199 now just $999

Dell XPS 15 w/ 4K display (9570): was $2,499 now just $1,999

Dell G5 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now just $779

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $289 now just $144

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen): was $2,579 now just $1,934

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen): was $1,559 now just $999

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop: was $1,299.99 now just $899.99

Acer Swift 5: was $1,399, now just $1,238

Alienware 17 R5 was $1,699 now just $1,359

Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018): was $2,799 now just $2,099

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018): was $1,999 now just $1,449

Asus VivoBook F510QA (15.6-inch): was $399, now just $259

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $549 now just $489

Asus ROG Strix Hero II 15-inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,799 now just $1,699

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Surface Pro Type Cover: was $1,059 now just $799

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: was $1,199 now just $899

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $144, now just $119

What are the best Prime Day Whole Foods deals?

Whole Foods plays a major role on Amazon Prime Day. Prime members who spend $10 or more at Whole Foods (or on a Prime Now order) receive a $10 Amazon credit that can be used on Prime Day.

We've seen this deal for the past two years and it's always one of our favorites. That's because the the $10 credit, which is only valid during Prime Day, can turn a good Amazon Prime Day deal into an awesome deal.

One year, the Fire TV Stick dropped to $19.99 after the credit. Other times, we've seen the Echo Dot hut an all-time low of $24.99 after the $10 credit.

Amazon also offers a variety of other Whole Foods deals during Prime Day including 25% to 50% off "summertime favorites" such as organic cherries, apple pie, and wild-caught sockeye salmon. Be sure to follow sister site Tom's Guide for the best Amazon Prime Day Whole Foods deals.

How does Prime Day work on Amazon?

Prime Day deals are exclusively for Prime members. However, if you're not a Prime member, Amazon offers a free 30-day Prime membership trial as an incentive to join. You can cancel before your trial ends to avoid being charged $119 for a year of Prime.

College students can also sign up for a Prime Student membership to shop Prime Day deals. Prime Student costs $59 per year (50% less than a traditional membership) and offers many of the same perks. What's more, students get a 6-month free trial instead of just 30 days. Students can also check out deals at Amazon's new Off-to-College Store, which offers discounts on everything from laptops to dorm room accessories.

