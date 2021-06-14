Amazon Luna will offer open access for Prime Day 2021 — no invite needed

During the highly-anticipated Prime Day 2021, Prime members will get priority access to game streaming service Amazon Luna without having to request an invite. Better yet, members won't have to pay a dime.



Kicking off on Prime Day itself on Monday, June 21, gamers with Prime membership will be able to test out the cloud streaming service with a Luna+ seven-day free trial. However, only subscribers in mainland US will be able to access Luna.

In Amazon's announcement, the shopping giant also mentions an exclusive 30% discount on the Luna Controller. The limited-time deal will only be available from June 14 until June 22 — when Prime Day finishes.



The game streaming service has been in early access since last year and could only be accessed with an accepted invite. For a limited time, gamers can jump in and start playing Luna's library of games including Control, Metro Exodus, Resident Evil 7, and more.



Currently, Amazon Luna is available on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, and on iPhone and iPad through the web. The service is also available on select Android phones, including Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones.



After the seven-day free trial, Luna costs $5.99 per month with access to the Luna+ channel. For $14.99, you’ll also get the Ubisoft channel of games, too. We deemed Amazon Luna a true contender for the best game streaming service, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is becoming a big competitor in the cloud gaming ring.

How to get Amazon Luna access

Simple. All you need to do is sign up for Amazon Prime, and it’s even better news if you’re a first-time user.



You don’t need to pay a single penny for the first 30 days, so you could get it for Prime Day, then cancel straight away. Although, you may want to stick around for the huge Prime Video library, Prime Music, free Kindle books, and, of course, the next-day delivery.



Prime Day is closing in, and if you're after some fantastic laptop deals on offer along with big price cuts on phones, tablets and headphones, be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub.