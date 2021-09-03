Amazon Labor Day sale: Save up to $60 on HyperX gaming headsets

If you're looking for an affordable HyperX gaming headset with a mic, Amazon's Labor Day sale has you covered. The online retail giant has a range of HyperX gaming headsets for PC, PS4|PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on sale.

For example, you can get the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless for $69 from Amazon. Normally, it sells for $79, so that's $10 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this gaming headset. It's also one of the best gaming deals we've spotted all season. You can also get it directly from HyperX for the same price.

HyperX headset deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

At $10 off, the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset has never been cheaper. It features a lightweight design with soft, breathable ear cushions and an adjustable steel slider headband for a comfy, custom fit. With 40mm drivers, enhanced bass, and a noise-canceling mic, the Cloud Stinger Core lets you immerse yourself in gameplay and enjoy crystal clear in-game chat. It works with PS4|PS5 and PC and provides up to 17 hours of battery life on a full charge. View Deal

HyperX gaming headsets deliver solid performance for the price and the Cloud Stringer Core Wireless is no exception. It features a closed-back design, 40mm neodymium drivers, a sound pressure level of 95.5 decibels, and up to 17 hours of battery life.

In our HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless review, we praise its solid gaming performance and comfortable earcups. We're also fond of its seamless wireless connectivity and fast USB Type-C charging. We gave the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In real-world performance tests, the Cloud Singer Core Wireless was connected to a PC and PS4 with no issues. Our reviewer wore it for hours without discomfort and it delivered solid audio quality. Sound effects, dialogue and music were all balanced during gameplay. The headset's swivel-to-mute uni-directional microphone delivered clear voice and decent noise cancellation.

Now at its lowest price ever, the Cloud Stinger Core is a solid pick if you don't want to spend a fortune on a wireless headset.

If you have more room in your budget, Amazon also offers the HyperX Cloud II Wireless for $145 ($4 off). It features 7.1 Surround Sound and provides up to 30 hours of battery life for PC, PS4|PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

More HyperX headset deals

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset: was $149 now $145 @ Amazon

Amazon offers a modest discount of $4 on the excellent HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset. When you're gaming on a budget, every dollar counts and a deal is a deal. In our HyperX Cloud II Wireless review, we praise its superb comfort, sturdy design and audio with effective surround sound. We were so impressed that we gave the HyperX Cloud II Wireless an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award. View Deal

HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless Headset: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

Now $30 off for Labor Day, the HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless is one of the best gaming headsets for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It features 50mm drivers, a built-in chat mixer, comfy memory foam ear cushions and a detachable microphone with noise-cancellation. Gaming-grade 2.4Hz wireless connectivity lets you enjoy cord-free gaming for up to 30 hours. View Deal