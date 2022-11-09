Alienware m15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop hits new price low of $1,499 in Dell Black Friday sale

Alienware m15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop is at a stellar price right now. Early Black Friday 2022 deals are in full swing at Dell and oh boy, are the prices unbeatable.

Currently, Dell offers the Alienware m15 Ryzen RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1,499 (opens in new tab). That's a colossal savings of $950 and the lowest price we've seen for the system. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than the Razer Blade 15 RTX 3060's current price (opens in new tab).

This is one of the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals in town.

Alienware's m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is one of the best gaming laptops you can get. The notebook in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it has Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

In our Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition review, we liked its sleek, attractive design and comfortable keyboard. We were also impressed by its beautiful, high refresh rate display. We gave the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition 4 out of 5 stars for its solid overall and gaming performance.

In one test, we launched 45 Google Chrome tabs, running streaming, productivity, shopping and news apps. The notebook's Ryzen 7 CPU plugged along without breaking a sweat.

Design-wise the m15 Ryzen Edition R5 sports Alienware's Dark Side of the Moon case with a high endurance clear coat and silky smooth finish. Weighing in at 5.9 pounds and measuring 14 x 10.7 x 0.8 -inches, it's on par with its predecessor, the m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).



Simply put, the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is a wise pick if you want to level up your gameplay.

Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25 and excellent holiday gaming deals are pouring in. For more deals like this, keep any eye on our Black Friday laptop deals live blog and Black Friday 2022 hub.