AirPods with wireless charging hit $139, its lowest price ever

We have great news if you've been patiently waiting for an AirPods price drop. Amazon is currently running an excellent deal on Apple's wildly popular 2nd-Gen wireless earbuds.

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for just $139. Normally $199, that's $60 in savings and the lowest price these AirPods have ever been marked down to.

This is among today's best headphone deals and one of the best Apple deals we've seen all year.

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

Now $60 off, the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are among the best wireless headphones around. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these earbuds. View Deal

The Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case work with Qi-compatible charging pads.

Powering the earbuds is Apple's latest H1 processor. This is the same chip responsible for the AirPods Pro's ultra-fast Bluetooth pairing to your MacBook, iPad or iPhone.

Our sister site, Tom's Guide, reviewed the AirPods and loved their lightweight, comfortable design. They gave the AirPods a 4 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for their good audio quality and fast iDevice connectivity.

Battery-wise, the AirPods 2 lasted 4 hours and 49 minutes in real-world testing. This consisted of watching four episodes of Season 2 of The Dragon Prince, streaming YouTube videos, listening to a full album, and taking a 30-minute phone call.

This AirPods deal is only as good as stock permits, so we recommend you scoop them up while you still can.