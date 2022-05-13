AirPods Pro for just $175? Shut up and take my money!

The latest AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging have dropped back to their all-time lowest price of just $174.99 — a huge $74 discount!

Make no mistake about it. If you live in the Apple ecosystem with the likes of an iPhone 13 , an iPad and a MacBook Pro , the AirPods Pro are the best wireless earbuds for you.

With this steep drop in price, they are an essential purchase.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $174.99 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $74 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation delivers the same awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are among the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They also feature water-and-sweat resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life with the MagSafe Charging Case.

In our AirPods Pro review, we praised their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices, and you can tell we liked them based on our Editor's Choice award and 4.5 out of 5-star rating!

Better than the standard AirPods in just about every way, the Pros are perfect for listening to music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or MacBook.

This is the best deal that we've seen so far on Apple's latest AirPods Pro this year, so if you are considering them, now is the time to pick them up.