Hurry! AirPods Pro 2 see first price drop ahead of release date

The all-new Apple AirPods Pro 2 are in preorder stage — due to release on September 23. Pricing for the AirPods Pro 2 is set at $249, however, there's already a price drop.

Amazon offers the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $239 (opens in new tab) which is $10 below retail. Of course, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for these newly announced headphones. It's one of the headphone deals you can get today.

(opens in new tab) Preorder Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 when you preorder the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 features a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Pre-orders are expected to arrive by the AirPods Pro 2's September 23 release date.

The 2nd generation AirPods Pro are a solid refresh of the 1st generation AirPods Pro. Powered by an upgraded H2 processor, they feature new touch controls, enhanced active noise-cancellation and longer battery life.

Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

While there are some key differences, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2 retain many features and functions of the Airpods Pro. They feature adaptive EQ, touch controls, automatic switching, audio sharing and announced messages with Siri.

Enhanced Find My, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, Lost Mode, are also on board.

In our AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro specs comparison, you'll see the earbuds are identical in size and weight. At1.79 ounces and 1.78 x 0.85 x 2.39 inches, the AirPods Pro 2 wireless charging case is slightly smaller and lighter than the AirPods Pro's case (1.8 x 0.9 x 2.4 inches, 1.6 ounces).

Pre-orders are expected to arrive by September 23.