AirPods 3 get $30 price cut in rare Apple headphones deal

Apple's 3rd generation AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds to buy. If you're due for some new headphones or surprising someone dear, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple AirPods 3 for $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab). Normally, they cost $179, so that's $30 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices these earbuds have ever dipped to. It's one of the best early Black Friday AirPods deals (opens in new tab) we've seen this month.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $179 $149 @ Walmart

Save $30 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

AirPods 3 feature Adaptive EQ, spatial audio and Enhanced Find My AirPods.

In our AirPods 3 review, we loved the earbuds' familiar redesign and extremely comfortable fit. We were also impressed by their audio quality and battery life. We gave the AirPods 3 an overall rating of 4/5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

One of the best features about the AirPods 3 is automatic switching between devices. In one test, our reviewer instantly went from a video meeting on a MacBook Pro 14 to an iPhone 13 Pro Max's music playlist without missing a beat.

As for design, the AirPods 3 look nearly identical to the AirPods Pro. They retain the shiny plastic finish of its predecessors. Just about the only difference between the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro is the larger pressure equalization vent on the Pro version.

With a weight of 0.15 ounces and 1.2 x 0.7 x 0.8 inches dimensions-wise, the AirPods 3 are lighter than most earbuds. They're lighter and smaller than the AirPods Pro (0.19 ounces, 1.2 x 0.9 x 0.9 inches). and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (0.17 ounces, 0.7 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches).

Simply put, the AirPods 3 are a wise choice if you're in the market for some Apple wearables.